NEW DELHI: India successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile, Agni-V, from Wheeler Island off Odisha on Monday.

The test was conducted at 11 am, as the missile was fired from its canister atop a launcher truck. With a strike range of over 5,000 kilometers, the missile has the capacity to even reach the northern areas of China.

"The test parameters of the missile, which was tested for its full range, are being evaluated. It will take some time to say whether it was a full success or not," stated an official.

The test for Agni-V comes after a gap of two years, during which India was exercising caution after it made its intentions known to join the Nuclear Suppliers Group. India's bid to join the 48-country group was quashed by opposition from China. Also, technical tweaking was required in the ballistic missile to make it ready for the test.

If the test is further successful, India will join the exclusive club of US, Russia, China, France and the UK. These countries have ICBMs (intercontinental ballistic missiles with range of 5,000-5,500 km).

The ability of the Agni-V to be launched from a canister makes it more deadly, since it is easier now for the army to use it and swifter in comparison to other missiles.

