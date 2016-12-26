A message of hope to the children affected by the conflict in Syria. @SavetheChildren pic.twitter.com/Zsdvu2nuXd

LISBON: World-renowned Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo sent out a heartfelt message of hope for the war-torn children of Aleppo, a couple of days ago.

In what was an admirable initiative by the Save The World organisation, the immensely popular footballer recorded a short video clip during which he appreciated the children of Aleppo for being 'the true heroes' and urged them not to give up hope.

"This is for the children of Syria," he said in the video. "We know you have been suffering a lot. I am a very famous player, but you are the true heroes. Don’t lose your hope. The world is with you. I am with you," he added.

The situation has been nothing short of abysmal in Aleppo, as thousands have fled the war-torn city and still many continue to be held hostage as the Assad regime battles the Free Syrian Army rebels.

According to reports from international media and organisations, food has been scarce and women have started committing suicides in a bid to escape apparent rape at the hands of soldiers loyal to Assad, who have taken a hold of Aleppo, after Russian air bombing turned the tide in the Syrian dictator's favor.

Children have also suffered immensely in Aleppo.

According to details provided by Save The Children, Ronaldo asked the human rights organisation not to discuss the details of his donation.

