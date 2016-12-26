BEIJING: Chinese state media Xinhua released pictures of ceremonies held in Pakistan to mark the 140th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, on Monday.

The pictures released by the Chinese state media are elegant and beautiful. They capture the grandeur, majesty and magnificence of the Quaid's mausoleum. Another picture also shows Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb cutting a cake as government officials look on.

Pakistan celebrated the 140th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, on Sunday 25th December, 2016. Jinnah was the founding father of the country, whose tireless struggle and desire for independence from the Britishers and the Hindus resulted in a separate state for Muslims.

