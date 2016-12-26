PESHAWAR: Swashbuckling all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi said on Sunday that he would not ask the PCB for a farewell match, saying that he had played international cricket since 20 years for Pakistan and not for the cricket board.

In his latest interview to PTI, Afridi ruled out retiring from the game and said that he was still available to play for Pakistan at the highest level.

"I don't think my career is over and I am enjoying myself and I will continue to play at the highest level. As far as Pakistan selection is concerned that is for the selectors to decide," he said.

When asked about a possible farewell match and would he ask the Pakistan Cricket Board for it, Afridi said that he was not dependent on anyone and claimed that the highest reward for him had been the love and respect that he had received from fans around the globe.

"I have played 20 years of international cricket for Pakistan and not the PCB. And I am not dependent on anyone for a match. The love and support I have got and get from my well wishers and fans is enough reward for me," he said.

Shahid Afridi stepped down from Pakistan cricket team's T20 captaincy after the team's disappointing early exit from the World T20 2016 held in India earlier this year. He has represented Pakistan in 398 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), 17 Tests and 98 T20Is.

