Rain stops play, Pakistan 142-4

MELBOURNE: Pakistan were 142 for four wickets when rain stopped play before tea on day one of the second test against Australia in Melbourne on Monday.

Azhar Ali was unbeaten on 62, with Asad Shafiq on four not out at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opener in Brisbane by 39 runs.

Earlier, paceman Josh Hazlewood dismissed Babar Azam on the last ball before lunch as Pakistan crawled to 60 for two on day one of the second test in Melbourne.

Hazlewood had Babar caught behind for 23, with Steve Smith completing a fine, low catch in the slips on a baking, hot Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Nathan Lyon earlier dismissed opener Sami Aslam for nine after Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq won the toss and elected to bat.

Opener Azhar Ali was 26 not out, with Younus Khan to join him at the crease after the break.

Australia´s bowlers maintained a tight, disciplined line on a green-tinged pitch but had little reward until Lyon struck before the drinks break.

Brought on in the 12th over, the offspinner had Sami caught behind with his third ball, a venomous turning delivery that reared off the pitch and clipped the batsman´s glove on the way through to Smith at slip.

Moments later, Azhar nearly threw away his wicket against paceman Jackson Bird, skying a panicky pull shot that just beat the fielder, prompting groans from the festive crowd.

Lyon then coaxed an edge off number three batsman Babar that flew just wide of Smith and had a second nick off the same batsman that dropped just in front of short leg.

Babar edged a streaky shot past the slips for four as Pakistan trudged past 50 runs.

Australia won the first test by 39 runs in Brisbane and brought an unchanged side to the MCG where they will bid to seal the three-match series with a game to spare.

Pakistan have lost four tests in succession but arrived in Melbourne upbeat after scoring the highest ever fourth innings total in Australia to give the home side a huge scare at the Gabba.

They made one change, with right-arm paceman Sohail Khan replacing left-armer Rahat Ali.

