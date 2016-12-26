-
Pakistan win toss, bat in second TestBy AFPDecember 26, 2016Latest : Sports
PERTH, Australia: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat in the second Test against Australia at the MCG on Monday.
Australia retained the same side which won the first Test in Brisbane after Pakistan just failed to produce the greatest run chase in Test history.
Batsman Nic Maddinson has been given another chance, despite failing in his first two Tests with just five runs in three innings.
Pakistan, looking to win their first series in Australia at the 12th attempt, made one change to their side, with seamer Sohail Khan replacing Rahat Ali.
Teams
Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird.
Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Sami Aslam, Babar Azam, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq (capt), Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Amir, Sohail Khan.