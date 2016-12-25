KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he had a plan to convene Apex Committee meeting in the first week of January to develop continuity of the implementation of National Action Plan (NAP).

This he said while talking to media just after offering fateha and laying floral wreath on Mazar of father of the nation to pay him tribute on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Sunday. He was accompanied by his cabinet members and senior officers.

He said that the continuity of implementation of NAP was very important to eliminate terrorists from our home land. “The military leadership in Sindh has changed, new Corps Commander and DG Rangers have taken over, therefore a new strategy to continue the targeted operation was necessary,” he said and added that he had plan to convene Apex Committee meeting in the first week of January.

Replying to a question, he said that he was not competent to give powers to Mayor of Karachi but it was assembly which had given him powers and position. “This is not a dispute of powers but we (mayor and CM) are working together for the betterment of people of Karachi,” he said and added this is the service to the people and he must do it. “I would be supporting him whatever he needs,” he said.

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that Dr Asim has been granted bail in the terrorism related case. He is facing some other cases and it is not reasonable to discuss the issues of his cases because the matter is subjudice.

The chief minister said that the issue of raids on the offices of Anwar Majeed were being looked into as per law.

Replying to another question, the chief minister said that the country was being run without foreign minister but he was being asked about the IG Police who has gone on leave. “To avail leave is the right of any officer and IG Police has also availed the facility,” he said.

He urged the prime minister to accept the demands of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. His demands were constitutional and diacritic. “He has not made any unusual and unconstitutional demand.

Talking about the arrival of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the chief minister said that the opponents of PPP were quite upset. “When Mr Zardari took over as President, the country was passing through a difficult phase,” he said and added “Mr Zardari not only steered the country out of difficulties but strengthened democracy, and introduced 18the amendment under which provincial governments became strong enough”.

Later, the chief minister accompanied by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and later with President PPPP Asif Zardari visited Mazar-i-Quid to pay tribute to the father of nation.

The Chief Minister along with PPP chairman visited St Patrick’s Church at Saddar and participated in the Christmas celebrations. The chairman PPP and Sindh chief minister cut the X’mas cake and had selfies with the youngsters of Christian community.

