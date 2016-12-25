WASHINGTON: A strong Christmas day earthquake rattled Chile on Sunday, registering 7.7 on the Moment Magnitude Scale, according to US seismologists, who warned that tsunamis are possible in some areas.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck near the southern coast of the quake-prone South American nation at 1422 GMT.

The epicenter of the earthquake was 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of the town of Puerto Quellon.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, said in a bulletin that "hazardous tsunamic waves are forecast for some coasts."

The quake had a depth of 15 kilometers (nine miles) according to the PTWC.

0



0







7.7 magnitude quake strikes Chile; tsunami warnings issued: US was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 25, 2016 and was last updated on December 25, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174372-77-magnitude-quake-strikes-Chile-tsunami-warnings-issued-US/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "7.7 magnitude quake strikes Chile; tsunami warnings issued: US" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174372-77-magnitude-quake-strikes-Chile-tsunami-warnings-issued-US.