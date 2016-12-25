ISLAMABAD: The 140th birth anniversary of the founder of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being observed across Pakistan today with respect and dignity.

Special ceremonies are being held and political and social figures will pay rich tribute to the Founder of Pakistan.

A change of guard ceremony took place at the mausoleum of the Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi as cadets of PMA Kakul took the responsibility of guard duty.

Various organisations have arranged seminars and ceremonies to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

The national flag will be hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country. The day dawned with special prayers for the prosperity of the country.

People from various walks of life are visiting the mausoleum of the great Quaid in Karachi all day long to pay tributes and offer Fateha.

Quaid-i-Azam was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi. —Online

Our correspondent adds: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said that the nation can pay real homage to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by reaffirming abiding faith in his teachings. In his message on the birth anniversary of the Quaid, the prime minister stressed, “We need to forge unity in our ranks to defeat the forces of extremism and uphold the principles of democracy, peaceful coexistence and rule of law. Let us pledge for national unity and a prosperous and developed Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Nawaz has said, “The Quaid’s principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline must be guiding principles for all of us, as a nation.” He prayed that Allah might give the nation strength to build Pakistan into a truly democratic state as envisioned by the great Quaid.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who is interestingly celebrating his own birthday today (Sunday) said, “We celebrate the 140th birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today, the entire nation remembers the founder of our nation with utmost reverence and great admiration. We, as a nation, are thankful to Allah Almighty for bestowing us with the great Quaid who led the Muslims of the Subcontinent and ultimately achieved an independent homeland for us. He united the scattered Muslims under a single flag in his struggle for establishment of an independent Muslim state on the map of the world.

The prime minister said that even today, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is a source of inspiration and guidance for all because of his exemplary character and exceptional leadership qualities. He said that Quaid-i-Azam’s determination and unshakeable will power emboldened the Muslims to continue their struggle for achieving their objective and boldly confront all difficulties for the great cause. Under his dynamic leadership and by following Quaid’s ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline, the Muslims after rendering matchless sacrifices achieved their collective goal. “The Quaid’s determination and integrity endeared him to millions of people who supported him in the struggle for creation of Pakistan. It was his nobility and strength of character which became a true source of inspiration and guidance for the Muslims of the Subcontinent. He was respected, even by his opponents, for his uprightness, honesty, integrity and conviction. He was a man of principles and his conduct was above reproach.” He said that the nation must follow the principles of the great Quaid and it would be an apt tribute to him.

