KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari may meet Dr Asim Hussain today.

He was talking to the journalists after visiting the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the father of the nation on his birthday.

The political rivals are getting uneasy on Asif Zardari's return, he said. He could not come back to Pakistan due to his illness, the CM added.

Replying to a question regarding the raids just before Asif Zardari’s arrival, the chief minister said Apex Committee meeting is due next month.

Commenting on the Sindh IG's removal, he said government matters do not stooped in absence of an IG, our foreign ministry is without a Foreign Minister.

