New DEHLI: Indian Prime Minister Narndra Modi wished his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif on his birthday.

PM Modi in an early morning tweet, prayed for his long and healthy life.

Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2016

Last year, Narendra Modi's surprise fly-by visit to Lahore to meet Nawaz Sharif on his birthday, attracted criticism on both sides of the border.

Sharif was born on December 25, 1949.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif thanked Modi on behalf of his father on a reply tweet.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Verified account ‏@MaryamNSharif

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Retweeted Narendra Modi

Thank u for your kind prayers. Shared yr tweet with my father who deeply appreciates the gesture & conveys his best.

0



0







Narendra Modi wishes birthday to Nawaz Sharif was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 25, 2016 and was last updated on December 25, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174350-Narendra-Modi-wishes-birthday-to-Nawaz-Sharif/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Narendra Modi wishes birthday to Nawaz Sharif" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174350-Narendra-Modi-wishes-birthday-to-Nawaz-Sharif.