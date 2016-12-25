-
Narendra Modi wishes birthday to Nawaz Sharif
New DEHLI: Indian Prime Minister Narndra Modi wished his Pakistani counterpart Nawaz Sharif on his birthday.
PM Modi in an early morning tweet, prayed for his long and healthy life.
Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr. Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2016
Last year, Narendra Modi's surprise fly-by visit to Lahore to meet Nawaz Sharif on his birthday, attracted criticism on both sides of the border.
Sharif was born on December 25, 1949.
Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif thanked Modi on behalf of his father on a reply tweet.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif Verified account @MaryamNSharif
Maryam Nawaz Sharif Retweeted Narendra Modi
Thank u for your kind prayers. Shared yr tweet with my father who deeply appreciates the gesture & conveys his best.