KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies on Sunday carried out a raid at the residence of Anwar Majeed, a friend of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari, in a crackdown that is being seen as a significant development in the backdrop of latter’s return to the country On Friday.

According to Geo News, arms were also seized in the predawn raid conducted in Defence VIII on the basis of information provided by suspects taken into custody during raids at the offices of Anwar Majid on Friday, the same day when Zardari landed in Karachi ending his self imposed exile.

Two security guards were also taken into custody in the raid, Geo TV reported.

The Friday’s crackdown led to the detention of five suspects and the seizure of 17 Kalashnikovs, four pistols, 3,225 bullets of different calibers and nine ball bombs. The arms and ammunition had been concealed in secret places in the offices. Some important documents were also seized.

Those detained were identified as Shahzad Shahid, Rajab Ali Rajpur, Ajmal Khan, Kamran Munir Asari and Kashif Hussain.

On Friday, Sindh Chief Minister's Adviser on Information Maula Bux Chandio expressed reservations over raids carried out by the paramilitary troops. “It seems like these raids were carried out as part of political vendetta,” said Chandio while talking to media.

“It took a lot of hard work to create the impression that there were no differences between state institutions but today this impression was negated,” he said.

He said the raids undermined the atmosphere that was created by Sindh government, adding that joint operations by Rangers and Sindh established peace and anybody involved in crimes should be arrested.

“We do not become an obstacle to such activities but the Sindh government should have been taken into confidence before the raids.

