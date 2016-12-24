ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Saturday said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was angry with him as he let Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) probe cases of corruption on which the previous government stopped action.

During an informal talk with journalists at Punjab House here, he said PPP wanted that no action should be taken in corruption cases but he took the cases forward.

Replying to a question about case of Khannani and Kalia, he said he held inquiry into the matter and it emerged that it was the worst case of money laundering and more than that it was criminal negligence.

“The record of the case was destroyed by somebody within the previous government which did not move the case forward and stopped action. I have said earlier that progress would be made in this case soon within two weeks”, he added.

The minister said accountability would be properly held when chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) would be appointed by judiciary and not by the government and opposition.

Interior Ministry was not an institution of accountability which was the job of NAB, he added.

While talking about reasons of anger of leaders of PPP with him, the Interior Minister said PPP was annoyed because when Supreme Court ordered Federal Investigation Agency indifferent cases then the agency went ahead with probes.

These cases include Employees Old Age Benefit Institution (EOBI) and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) scams, he explained.

He went on to say that in its tenure PPP delayed action on10 to 12 cases and even sent an officer of FIA to Gilgit-Baltistan so inquiries could not move forward.

Nisar said his decision to take back security from unauthorized persons and cancellation of diplomatic passports also angered some people.

The minister said the Interior Ministry undertook unprecedented steps in three and a half years.

