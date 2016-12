ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that there was no deal made on Asif Zardari’s returninf home as news rumoured in media.

He was talking with media here on Saturday.

Ch Nisar said that the name of Asif Zardari was not put on Exit Control List (ECL).

