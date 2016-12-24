KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to the Christians living in Pakistan and across the world on the eve of holy annual festival of Christmas being celebrated tomorrow to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

“PPP is the political home for every Pakistani irrespective to their religion. We celebrate and mourn together as an integrated nation. Like Eid and Diwali, we will celebrate Christmas also together and share each other’s festivities,” he added.

PPP Chairman said his Party is true the torch-bearer of the vision of the founding fathers of Pakistan and founders of democracy in the country. “An egalitarian society with equal opportunities and justice for all is our dream,” he said and assured every Pakistani, including the Christian community that Party’s struggle to make this dream come true will continue unabated.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appealed the Christian brothers and sisters to pray for peace, tranquility and progress of Pakistan and its people on this holy festival.

