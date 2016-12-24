WASHINGTON: The U.S. State Department on Friday warned Americans travelling to Jordan of threats from terrorist groups after several recent attacks in the country.

More than a dozen people were killed, including a Canadian tourist, in two attacks by Islamist militants this week in the southern city of Karak.

"The Department of State reminds U.S. citizens that terrorist and extremist organizations have expressed a desire to conduct attacks targeting U.S. citizens and Westerners in Jordan," the travel warning said.

