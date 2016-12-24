-
Dense fog blankets several cities of PakistanBy Web DeskDecember 24, 2016Latest : National
KARACHI: Dense fog has blanketed many cities of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwa leading to closure of Motorway and National Highway at several sections and delay in flights.
Heavy fog is ruling from Peshawar to Lahore, and in Karachi and several plain areas of Sindh province.
Lahore Airport has been closed for air traffic till 9:00 am due to heavy mist in the city and its adjoining areas.
Motorway has been shut for traffic from Kot Momin to Lahore and from Faisalabad to Pindi Bhattiyan.
The visibility is reduced to zero as fog has blanketed National Highway from Chichawatni to Rahim Yar Khan and in Sahiwal.
Vehicular traffic is badly disrupted in Karachi from Sharah-e-Faisal to Malir Halt and at Quaidabad-Steel Town National Highway besides Super Highway near DHA city.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Motorway has been closed from Peshawar to Rashkai interchange due to fog.