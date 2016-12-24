KARACHI: Dense fog has blanketed many cities of Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwa leading to closure of Motorway and National Highway at several sections and delay in flights.

Heavy fog is ruling from Peshawar to Lahore, and in Karachi and several plain areas of Sindh province.

Lahore Airport has been closed for air traffic till 9:00 am due to heavy mist in the city and its adjoining areas.

Motorway has been shut for traffic from Kot Momin to Lahore and from Faisalabad to Pindi Bhattiyan.

The visibility is reduced to zero as fog has blanketed National Highway from Chichawatni to Rahim Yar Khan and in Sahiwal.

Vehicular traffic is badly disrupted in Karachi from Sharah-e-Faisal to Malir Halt and at Quaidabad-Steel Town National Highway besides Super Highway near DHA city.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Motorway has been closed from Peshawar to Rashkai interchange due to fog.

0



0







Dense fog blankets several cities of Pakistan was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/174168-Dense-fog-blankets-several-cities-of-Pakistan/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dense fog blankets several cities of Pakistan" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/174168-Dense-fog-blankets-several-cities-of-Pakistan.