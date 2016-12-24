KARACHI: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, who returned to Pakistan on Friday, chaired a meeting of senior party leaders and hinted at monitoring Sindh government affairs personally, sources close to the development said.

Sources privy to the development said, Asif Zardari expressed concerns over raids conducted at the offices of Anwar Majeed and questioned Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah over the matter.

The Chief Minister said the LEAs raided the offices of Anwar Majeed without bringing in his knowledge.

The meeting also reviews preparations for December 27 public gathering on the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Prevailing political situation also came under discussions in the meeting of party leaders.

Earlier, the former president arrived in Karachi from Dubai.

Hours before his return, the Sindh Rangers recovered arms and seized documents during the raids conducted at the offices of Zardari’s close friend Anwar Majeed.

According to the details shared by the Rangers in a statement, the raids were conducted on verified reports of presence of illegal arms and illegal money transfer business.

The arms recovered include 17 AK-47 assault rifles, 4 hand guns, 9 ball bombs and 3,325 rounds of live ammunition. The statement added that the accused is also involved in funding to the outlawed elements.

The law enforcers took five persons in to the custody during the operation conducted at the three offices located on I.I. Chundrigar Road, near Hockey Stadium and opposite Karachi Gymkhana.

Those arrested include Shahzad Shahid, Rajab Ali Rajpar, Ajmal Khan, Kamran Muneer Ansari and Kashif Hussain Shah.

