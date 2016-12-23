KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister's Adviser on Information Maula Bux Chandio on Friday expressed reservations over raids carried out by paramilitary troops in Karachi in which a close aide of PPP co-chairman was arrested hours before Asif Ali Zardari returned to Pakistan.

“It seems like these raids were carried out as part of political vendetta,” said Chandio while talking to media. “It took a lot of hard work to create the impression that there were no differences between state institutions but today this impression was negated,” he said.

He said the raids undermined the atmosphere that was created by Sindh government, adding that joint operations by Rangers and Sindh established peace and anybody involved in crimes should be arrested.

“We do not become an obstacle to such activities but the Sindh government should have been taken into confidence before the raids.

The Sindh Rangers recovered arms and seized documents during the raids conducted at the offices of Asif Zardari’s close friend Anwar Majeed.

According to details shared by the Rangers in a statement, the raids were conducted on tip offs about presence of illegal arms and illegal money transfer business.

The arms recovered include 17 AK-47 assault rifles, 4 hand guns, 9 ball bombs and 3,325 rounds of live ammunition. The premises raided by the Rangers belong to Anwar Majeed. The law enforcers took five persons in to the custody during the operation conducted at the three offices located on I.I. Chundrigar Road, near Hockey Stadium and opposite Karachi Gymkhana.

Those arrested include Shahzad Shahid, Rajab Ali Rajpar, Ajmal Khan, Kamran Muneer Ansari and Kashif Hussain Shah.

Sources said that arrest of Kamran Muneer Ansari is significant as he is the key person who looks after affairs of Anwar Majeed’s sugar mills and other businesses.

