KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday announced a public holiday on December 27 which is the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

All departments, schools and academic institutions that come under the domain of the Sindh government will remain closed on Tuesday. Benazir Bhutto was killed in an attack in Rawalpindi on December 27 in 2007.

Her husband Asif Ali Zardari, who is the co-chairman of the PPP, on Friday returned to Pakistan after spending 18 months in self-imposed exiled. He had left the country after making a controversial speech in Peshawar.

The PPP holds a public rally in Garhi Khuda Baksh in Larkana District of Sindh, the burial place and hometown of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and his daughter Benazir Bhutto, on the death anniversary.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to announce his future course of action in the rally as he had set December 27 deadline for the government to accept his demands which include appointment of a foreign minister, implementation of decisions taken at a multi-party conference on China Pakistan Economic Corridor last year, formation of parliamentary committee of national security and passage of opposition's bill with regard to inquiry into revelations made in Panama Papers.

The young PPP chairman threatened to launch a protest movement against the government if his demands were not met.

