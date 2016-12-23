ALEPPO, Syria: Syrian troops cemented their hold on Aleppo on Friday after retaking full control of the city, as residents anxious to return to their homes moved through its ruined streets.

Syria´s army announced on Thursday it had recaptured the former rebel stronghold of east Aleppo following a landmark evacuation deal that saw thousands of opposition fighters and residents bussed out.

It was the biggest victory for President Bashar al-Assad´s forces in nearly six years of civil war and a major win for his foreign backers, with key ally Russia hailing the recapture as "very important" step.

Braving the cold, war-weary residents crossed districts that had become infamous front lines, eager to return to neighbourhoods they had not seen in years.

The evacuation operation ended more than four years of ferocious fighting inside Aleppo, which had been divided between government forces in the west and rebels in the east.

Opposition forces remain in control of areas west of Aleppo and on Friday at least one civilian was killed in the first wave of rebel rocket fire on the city since it fell under government control, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Eight people were also wounded in the fire on the Al-Hamdaniyeh district, the Britain-based monitor said, while state news agency SANA reported three killed.

The evacuation agreement was brokered by rebel backer Turkey and regime supporter Russia, which said it would strive to end fighting across Syria.

"The liberation of Aleppo from radical elements is a very important part of the normalisation in Syria, and I hope, for the region overall," President Vladimir Putin said.

"Everything needs to be done for fighting to stop on all Syrian territory," Putin said. "In any case, we will strive toward this."

The Kremlin also announced that Putin had signed an order to expand Russia´s naval facility in the Syrian city of Tartus.

0



0







Syria army, civilians move into ruined Aleppo streets was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173982-Syria-army-civilians-move-into-ruined-Aleppo-streets/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Syria army, civilians move into ruined Aleppo streets" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173982-Syria-army-civilians-move-into-ruined-Aleppo-streets.