BEIRUT: The Syrian army´s recapture of Aleppo has put an end to hopes that President Bashar al-Assad´s regime could be ousted, the head of Lebanon´s powerful movement Hezbollah said Friday.

"After Aleppo, one can comfortably say that the goal of regime downfall has failed," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address. Hezbollah has intervened in Syria on behalf of Assad and fought alongside his forces in Aleppo.

