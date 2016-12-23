Print Story
Hezbollah says Aleppo fall means efforts to oust Assad have ´failed´By AFPDecember 23, 2016Latest : World
BEIRUT: The Syrian army´s recapture of Aleppo has put an end to hopes that President Bashar al-Assad´s regime could be ousted, the head of Lebanon´s powerful movement Hezbollah said Friday.
"After Aleppo, one can comfortably say that the goal of regime downfall has failed," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address. Hezbollah has intervened in Syria on behalf of Assad and fought alongside his forces in Aleppo.