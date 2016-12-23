KARACHI: Emil Wyss, who performed his duties as consul general of Switzerland in Karachi, was recently in the metropolis on a private visit along with his wife.

He served as consul general in Karachi from 2014 to 2016 and left some three months ago but he and his wife were so much impressed by the hospitality and sincerity of the Pakistani people during their two-year stay here that they came back on a week-long private visit.

While in Karachi, Wyss visited various social and welfare organizations, including Dar-ul-Sukun, Institute of Behavioral Sciences, Umeedgah Trust, Burns Centre at Civil Hospital, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Ladies Fund, Afzaal Memorial Thalassemia Foundation (AMTF), Deaf Reach Centre, Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre and Edhi Foundation. He and his wife also donated blood for thalassemia major children at AMTF.

Wyss also inaugurated Social Expo 2016, organized by Markaz-e-Umeed at the Karachi Expo Centre. He also op-ened solo exhibition of miniature paintings titled “Purgation” by Fariha Rashid at the Artscene Gallery, Clifton.

During his visit, Wyss met deputy mayor of Karachi Dr Arshad Vohra, Faisal Edhi, senator Haseeb Khan, senior journalists, members of Pakistan Youth Parliament and Pakistan Ju-Jitsu team.

He also visited Karachi Press Club (KPC) where he spent a pleasant time with local journalists, recalling his sweet memories of his two-year official stay during which he found love and affection from the people of Karachi. On that occasion, KPC president Fazil Jamili presented him a shield and Sindhi ajrak as a token of love from Pakistani people.

It may be mentioned here that Wyss, while he was Swiss Consul General in Karachi, organized along with his team a 100-days-and-nights “Pakistan-Switzerland Friendship Exhibition” at Karachi International Airport.

After completing his assignment in Pakistan, Emil Wyss is now serving as consul general of Switzerland in Los Angeles, USA since September 1, 2016.

