December 23, 2016
KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that the countdown for Raiwind had begun, on the occasion of Asif Ali Zardari's return to Pakistan.
Bilawal said the statement from his official Twitter account, warning the Sharif government that their days in power were numbered.
Before Asif Ali Zardari landed in the city, Rangers carried out raids at three different offices, all owned by the former President's close associate Anwar Majeed. Zardari will return to Pakistan after 18 months, when he had flown out of the country a few days after making a scathing speech which seemed to target the country's military leadership.
