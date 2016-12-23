KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Friday that the countdown for Raiwind had begun, on the occasion of Asif Ali Zardari's return to Pakistan.

Bilawal said the statement from his official Twitter account, warning the Sharif government that their days in power were numbered.

Before Asif Ali Zardari landed in the city, Rangers carried out raids at three different offices, all owned by the former President's close associate Anwar Majeed. Zardari will return to Pakistan after 18 months, when he had flown out of the country a few days after making a scathing speech which seemed to target the country's military leadership.

Also read: Rangers raid offices of Zardari's close associate in Karachi

0



0







Countdown for Raiwind begins from today, tweets Bilawal was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173976-Countdown-for-Raiwind-begins-from-today-Bilawal-tweets/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Countdown for Raiwind begins from today, tweets Bilawal" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173976-Countdown-for-Raiwind-begins-from-today-Bilawal-tweets.