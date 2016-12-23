DUBAI: Former President and current co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Asif Ali Zardari, has commenced his journey to return home to Pakistan. This was told by his son Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who tweeted a picture of his father on Friday.

In the picture, a copy of the Holy Quran is held as protection above the PPP co-chairman's head.

Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari will arrive in Pakistan today (Friday) after 18 months stay in Dubai.

Asif Zardari has been living in Dubai since June 2015.

The party had announced the schedule of Zardari’s return to the country. According to PPP, Zardari will land at Karachi Airport in a special flight on 23rd December at 03:00 pm.

Pakistan People’s Party has a deserving welcome for its Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari upon his return.

In a an interview with Geo TV last month, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had said that he would be returning to Pakistan in a few weeks.

While recording an interview for Hamid Mir's Capital Talk show for Geo News, Asif Zardari, "Not in exile, I will return to Pakistan in a couple of weeks."

Zardari had left Pakistan for Dubai last year, a couple of days after he had made a hard-hitting speech against political rivals and, what seemed to many, against the military leadership.

Ever since then, Bhutto scion and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has led the party from the front and conducted public rallies in Pakistan.

On December 18, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari would reach Karachi on Dec 23, 2016.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, he said that doctors had allowed Zardari to return to the country.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed happiness at impending return of Asif Zardari. He said he was happy Zardari was returning to the country.

"Zardari will take care of the affairs of PPP," he said. "I enjoy good relations with Asif Zardari and PPP. I would want those relations to continue," added Nawaz.

