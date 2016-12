ISLAMABAD: DG ISI Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday at the PM House.

The DG ISI briefed the prime minister on the ongoing war on terror. This is the first formal meeting between the PM and the DG ISI after the latter assumed charged of premier intelligence agency earlier this month.

