MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was so blown away by Aamir Khan's upcoming movie Dangal that he chose to tell the actor that he 'hated him professionally'.

If you think there is any sort of animosity between both superstars, you're wrong. The Bollywood superstars are on great terms and Salman Khan has a good reason to 'hate' Aamir professionally. According to the Dabangg actor, his family went to see Aamir Khan's Dangal and believe it or not, they liked it better than his 2016 blockbuster Sultan!

— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 22, 2016

Aamir Khan plays Mahavir Singh Phogatm in Dangal which is based on the real life of the wrestler. The movie also depicts the journey of his two daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat in the world of wrestling. The film stars Aamir in the role of Phogat and also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra among others.

The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and will be released in India today.

If Salman Khan's family loved Dangal more than Sultan, we're sure the audiences will as well. We can be sure the Pk actor's latest movie will surely smash records and give Sultan a run for its money!

