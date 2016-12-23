KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricket captain and player, Shahid Khan Afridi on Thursday congratulated Test skipper Misbah-ul-Haq on winning ICC's Spirit of Cricket Award.

Afridi congratulated Misbah via a tweet, in which he stated that 'captain cool', an apparent reference to Misbah, 'richly deserved' the award.

Misbah-ul-Haq was awarded the Spirit of Cricket Award by ICC on Thursday, for inspiring his side to play with enthusiasm and bringing them to the top of the ICC Test team rankings, when not one home series was played in the country in over five years.

"To lift the Test mace earlier this year and now this in the twilight of my career, is a message for every athlete that age is not a barrier as long as the sportsperson maintains highest fitness levels and continues to perform up to international standards," Misbah had said.

"As a team, we have focused on playing within the rich traditions of the sport with a positive mindset and approach so that we can entertain the spectators and fans, and at the same time, challenge the oppositions," the skipper added.

