DUBAI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other party leaders attended the valima ceremony of the son of ex-governor Sindh Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan in Dubai.

The valima ceremony of Arbaz-ul-Ebad was held at local hotel in Dubai’s Jumeirah area.

Other PPP leaders include Rehman Malik, Babar Awan, Owais Muzzaffar and Sharjeel Memon.

Awami Muslim League Chief Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, MQM’s Saleem Shehzad and political and social personalities from different countries also attended the ceremony.

There were reports of arrival of former president Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf, however, Dr Ebad said Musharraf was not due in the valima ceremony as he had attended the ‘Mehndi’ function two days back.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ceremony turned into PPP gathering as the top leadership was present and everyone was discussing likely joining of the party by Dr Ebad Khan.

