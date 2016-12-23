BERLIN: Fingerprints from a Tunisian migrant have been found inside the truck that smashed through a Berlin Christmas market on Monday in an attack that killed 12 people, German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said.

A hunt is under way across Europe for Anis Amri, 24, as Germany reels from the worst attack on its soil since 1980.

"We can report today that we have new information that the suspect is with high probability really the perpetrator," de Maiziere told reporters on Thursday.

"In the cab, in the driving cabin, fingerprints were found and there is additional evidence that supports this."

Chancellor Angela Merkel, appearing alongside de Maiziere at the federal police office, said she hoped the perpetrator would be arrested soon.

Daesh has claimed responsibility for the attack, in which the truck mowed through a crowd of people and bulldozed wooden huts selling Christmas gifts and snacks beside a famous church in west Berlin.

One of the victims was the Polish driver from whom the truck had been hijacked. His body, stabbed and shot, was found in the cab.

Amri had been identified by security authorities as a potential threat and rejected for asylum, but authorities had not managed to deport him because of missing identity documents.

The suspect involvement of a migrant - one of more than a million allowed into Germany in the past two years - has intensified political pressure on Merkel, who plans to seek a fourth term in elections next year.

Armin Schuster of her Christian Democratic party told broadcaster NDR: "We need to send the signal: Only set off for Germany if you have a reason for asylum."

