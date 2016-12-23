SHIKARPUR: At least four people were killed and more than 15 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a truck in Shikarpur late on Thursday night.

Police said the accident took place at Shiparpur bypass. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital for medical treatment, however, few passengers are still trapped inside the bus, the officials said.

An emergency has also been declared in the hospital and fire brigades have also been called from the entire district as the passenger bus caught fire after the accident.

