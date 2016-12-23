WASHINGTON: The Republican National Committee's Sean Spicer will serve as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's spokesman in the White House when he takes office next month, Trump's transition team said in a statement on Thursday.

Trump also named other loyalists from his presidential run to top communications posts: Hope Hicks, Jason Miller and Dan Scavino. Spicer served as the RNC's spokesman during Trump's presidential campaign.

