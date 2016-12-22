ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday alleged that a company related to Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf(PTI) leader Faisal Javed was given a media contract of billions of rupees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by relaxing rules of bidding.

Speaking at a press conference along with PML-N lawmaker Daniyal Aziz, he said Faisal, who was a director in the beneficiary company, left his job a few months back and then got the media contract.

The PMLN leader demanded an inquiry into the matter calling it a malpractice.

Speaking at the press conference, Daniyal Aziz criticised the PTI for what he said its corrupt practices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He warned of agitation if the PTI failed to provide lists of corruption cases opened by the KP Ehtesab Commission and Anti corruption Department which he said were made toothless by the KP government.

“If the PTI does not provide the lists of cases by January 5, people of people would begin protests as it was the right of tax payers to know whether public funds were used properly in the province,” he said.

The MNA said PTI chief Imran Khan repeatedly took U turns and changed statements on the results of general election.

Daniyal Aziz said PTI’s Secretary General Jehangir Tareen was involved in running businesses through his servants and was fined Rs 1.5 billion by the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan for violation of trading rules.

