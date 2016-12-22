SARAJEVO: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed happiness at impending return of former President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, on Thursday.

Speaking to media personnel, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that he was happy Zardari was returning to the country.

"Zardari will take care of the affairs of PPP," he said. "I enjoy good relations with Asif Zardari and PPP. I would want those relations to continue," added Nawaz.

Nawaz also took aim at his political opponents and said that despite the problems of sit-in protests, the government would eliminate load-shedding by 2018.

"The practice of staging dharna protests and taking back resignations has become common," said Nawaz Sharif.

The Prime Minister also said that if a commission was formed, then its report should be made public. He said that he would personally look into the findings of the Abbottabad commission report.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari will return to Pakistan on December 23, as announced by his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Zardari had left the country after making a scathing speech, which was perceived to be against the military leadership.

However, his party has claimed that the PPP co-chairman had left Pakistan to seek medical treatment abroad.

0



0







I am happy Zardari is returning to Pakistan: PM Nawaz was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173719-I-am-happy-Zardari-is-returning-to-Pakistan-PM-Nawaz/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "I am happy Zardari is returning to Pakistan: PM Nawaz" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173719-I-am-happy-Zardari-is-returning-to-Pakistan-PM-Nawaz.