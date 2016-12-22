WASHINGTON: President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday condemned the Christmas market attack in Berlin as an "attack on humanity."

Trump emerged from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to speak briefly with reporters, who asked him to elaborate on a statement made just after the attack in which he described it as an extremist attack on Christianity.

"It´s an attack on humanity. That´s what it is," he replied. "An attack on humanity and it´s got to be stopped."

Trump was also asked if in the wake of the German attack and the assassination of the Russian ambassador to Turkey if he had spoken with President Barack Obama.

He replied that they had spoken two days ago.

"Terrible. Terrible. What´s going on is terrible, terrible," Trump said.

"In fact we have intelligence here right now but what´s going on is terrible. Terrible. Terrible."

