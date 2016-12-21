LAHORE: A delegation of Baloch students posed tough questions to Chief Minister of Punjab, Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, as he met them on Wednesday.

Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif was grilled by a delegation of Baloch students, who questioned his policies from the Metro Bus scheme to the neglect of Balochistan province.

One student asked the Chief Minister as to why development was only taking place in Lahore when the essential part of the whole China-Pakistan Economic Corridor pertained to Gwadar. He asked him why there was no development taking place in Gwadar but Metro Bus schemes were being built in Lahore?

"Weren't Danish schools and a network of roads set up before the CPEC project?" replied Shahbaz Sharif. "Similarly, Metro buses were also operating in Lahore before CPEC," he said.

Another student asked whether the CPEC project would result in jobs for the local Baloch youth?

"When the Gwadar port is fully functional and an airport is built in the city, you people (locals) will be appointed officers in them," he said.

