MUMBAI: Here are some facts you might not know about Kareena Kapoor and her newborn son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi.

1 Taimur was delivered by the same doctor who had delivered his mom, Kareena Kapoor

Strange yet true! Dr. Rustom P Soonawala was the gynaecologist of choice for Bebo largely due to the fact that he had also delivered her, when her mother was pregnant with the Bollywood actress.

2 The same gynaecologist had also delivered Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir

Yes, the same doctor has earned the trust of the Kapoors. Dr. Rustom had also delivered Ranbir Kapoor when he was born and Kareena's sister, Karisma Kapoor.

3 Media reports had stated that the birth would take place at a London hospital

Contrary to media reports which stated that the Bollywood actress would give birth to her child in a hospital in London to escape the media frenzy, Kareena went to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

4 The baby's cot has already been picked

And yeah, this is the one.

5 Fake pictures of Kareena with her baby went viral as soon as news of Taimur's birth broke

Beware! This is a doctored image of the Bollywood actress with a baby. So far, a picture of Kareena Kapoor and her baby has not been released.

6 Baby Taimur has already courted controversy

A section of the Indian population was furious at the couple's decision to name their child Taimur. Taimur was a 13th century emperor who had allegedly murdered lots of Hindus to capture Delhi. Within minutes of his birth, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi was the center of a whole new controversy!

7 Taimur means 'iron' in Arabic

So, in case you were wondering why this name of all names, there you have it!

0



0







7 interesting facts about Kareena and her newborn son was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 21, 2016 and was last updated on December 21, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173464-7-interesting-facts-about-Kareena-and-her-newborn-son/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "7 interesting facts about Kareena and her newborn son" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173464-7-interesting-facts-about-Kareena-and-her-newborn-son.