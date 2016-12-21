KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah met Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza on Wednesday to discuss the operation against terrorism in Karachi.

The meeting comes one day after the newly appointed Corps Commander Karachi, Lt. Gen. Shahid Baig Mirza met Sindh Governor Justice (Retd) Saeed-uz-Zaman Siddiqui. During the meeting, strategies to continue operation against terrorism were discussed, a spokesman confirmed.

Both representatives agreed that terrorism had diminished and law and order had been restored in the city.

"We have given lots of sacrifices for this city. We will not let anyone disturb the peace of the city," said Murad.

The Sindh Chief Minister also claimed that his government had strengthened cooperation among all institutions.

A spokesperson for the Governor House had also stated that the meeting between the two had focused only on the prevailing law and order situation in the country.

0



0







CM Sindh, Karachi Corps Commander discuss operation against terrorism was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 21, 2016 and was last updated on December 21, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173462-CM-Sindh-Karachi-Corps-Commander-discuss-operation-against-terrorism/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "CM Sindh, Karachi Corps Commander discuss operation against terrorism" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173462-CM-Sindh-Karachi-Corps-Commander-discuss-operation-against-terrorism.