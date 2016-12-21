KARACHI: Cinema owners in Pakistan started screening Bollywood flicks from Monday. Many speculated that Aamir Khan's much-anticipated Dangal would also be releasing in Pakistan.

Unfortunately for fans of the Pk star, Dangal will not be releasing in Pakistan. This was confirmed by the spokesperson of the distributors of the film on Tuesday. The spokesperson claimed that the movie was not releasing in Pakistan and 'any news reports to the contrary are false'.

Cross-border tensions and the Uri attack caused Pakistani cinema owners and film exhibitors to put a ban on the screening of Bollywood films for over two months. However, according to media reports, the ban cost the Pakistani cinema owners as much as Rs 150 million, prompting them to lift the ban quietly.

Aamir Khan plays Mahavir Singh Phogatm in Dangal which is based on the real life of the wrestler. The movie also depicts the journey of his two daughters, Geeta and Babita Phogat. The film stars Aamir in the role of Phogat and also features Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra among others.

The movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is expected to be released in India on December 23, 2016.

0



0







Will Aamir Khan's Dangal release in Pakistan? Find out! was posted in Entertainment of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 21, 2016 and was last updated on December 21, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173449-Will-Aamir-Khans-Dangal-release-in-Pakistan-Find-out/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Will Aamir Khan's Dangal release in Pakistan? Find out!" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173449-Will-Aamir-Khans-Dangal-release-in-Pakistan-Find-out.