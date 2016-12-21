KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) local leadership has submitted an application to Commissioner Karachi for holding a welcome gathering for its Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari upon his return on December 23 at Airport`s Old terminal area of the city.

Speaking to media, CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah after visiting the proposed site said that a deserving welcome would be given to Asif Ali Zardari.

Earlier, PPP announced the schedule of Asif Ali Zardari’s return to the country.

According to PPP, Zardari will land at Karachi Airport in a special flight on 23rd December at 03:00 pm.

The former President will be transferred to Bilawal House by a helicopter, however, sources said he will leave for Bilawal House from Jinnah Airport in a rally of PPP workers and supporters will visit the memorial of martyrs at Karsaz.

The former president will meet PPP Parliamentarians during a reception in his honour at Bilawal House, PPP said.

He will leave for Larkana to visit the graves of former president and prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux graveyard.

The ex-president will attend a gathering on death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto on 27th December.

On 28th December, he will return to Karachi after offering Fateha on the grave of his father Hakim Ali Zardari in Nawabshah.

Also, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah held a meeting to discuss security arrangements on the return of Asif Zardari.

The CM directed participants of the meeting to make arrangements for people who arrive at the airport to welcome the former president. He added that a traffic plan should put in place so that the public is not disturbed.

The meeting was attended by Nisar Khuhro, Senator Saeed Ghani, Waqar Mehdi and Acting IG Sindh Police Mushtaq Meher, Commissioner Karachi and Deputy Commissioner.

On Dec 18, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had revealed the date for Zardari’s return to Karachi.

