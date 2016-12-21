ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson of the Prime Minister House on Tuesday categorically denied the comments made by former president General (retired) Pervaiz Musharraf during an interview stating that the differences between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and himself started when the latter told him to remove two serving major generals under his command.

According to a statement issued here the spokesperson termed this statement as utterly baseless, malicious, untrue and concocted.

No such issue was discussed between the two, he added.

In an interview to a private TV channel, Musharraf had stated that the differences had started when Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif told him to remove two serving Major Generals under his command.

