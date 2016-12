CAIRO: Daesh militant group claimed responsibility for an attack in which a truck ploughed into crowds in a Christmas market and killed 12 people.

"The executor of the operation.. in Berlin is a soldier of Daesh and he executed the operation in response to calls to target nationals of the coalition countries," the militant group´s AMAQ news agency said on Tuesday.

