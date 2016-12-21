BERLIN: A Pakistani asylum-seeker suspected of ploughing a lorry into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12, was released Tuesday for lack of evidence, leaving investigators to pursue their hunt for the real perpetrator of the massacre.

"The accused, detained over the attack on the Berlin Christmas market on December 19, 2016, was let go on this evening on the orders of the federal prosecutor," the prosecutor´s office said in a statement.

"The forensic tests carried out so far did not provide evidence of the accused´s presence during the crimes in the cab of the lorry."

The Pakistani man was arrested after Germany daily Die Welt said a witness saw the suspected driver jump out of the vehicle´s cab and trailed the individual for about two kilometres (1.2 miles), tipping off police about his location.

But doubts had grown throughout the day over whether the suspect held in custody overnight actually committed the atrocity, sparking fears of a killer on the run.

Berlin´s police chief Klaus Kandt had earlier said "we may have a dangerous criminal in the area", and announced that security would be boosted while urging "heightened vigilance".

Investigators asked the public to send them any photos and video footage.

Twelve people were killed when the truck tore through the crowd Monday, smashing wooden stalls and crushing victims, in scenes reminiscent of July´s deadly attack in the French Riviera city of Nice.

Another 48 people were injured, 24 of whom were released from hospital by late Tuesday.

The mangled truck came to a halt with its windscreen smashed, a trail of destruction and screaming victims in its wake, with Christmas trees toppled on their side.

Chancellor Angela Merkel -- who visited the scene of the carnage for a minute´s silence and then joined a memorial service in the adjacent Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church -- labelled the deadly rampage a likely "terrorist" attack.

Merkel said that, if it was confirmed that the killer had been part of the country´s recent refugee influx, this would be "particularly sickening in relation to the many, many Germans who are involved every day in helping refugees".

Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere said the Pakistani being held had insisted he was innocent and had not surfaced on any terror watch lists.

0



0







Police free Pakistani suspected of Berlin truck rampage was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 21, 2016 and was last updated on December 21, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173250-Police-free-Pakistani-suspected-of-Berlin-truck-rampage/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Police free Pakistani suspected of Berlin truck rampage" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173250-Police-free-Pakistani-suspected-of-Berlin-truck-rampage.