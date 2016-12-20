KARACHI: Two leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (London) Hasan Zafar Arif and Amjadullah were arrested again on Tuesday after being released from jail.

They were earlier detained for two months at the Cenrtal Jail, Karachi after being arrested from Karachi Press Club, around two months ago.

Hasan Zafar Arif and Amjadullah were detained under maintenance of public order by the Interior Ministry for 30 days. Their detention period was extended after the 30-day limit expired.

The two leaders were released from the Central Jail after completing the said time period on Tuesday.

When the two leaders came outside the central jail after being released, the MQM London workers were there to welcome them.

Police shifted them to Nazimabad police station where they were again arrested over an already registered case.

The case against them was over facilitating MQM founder Altaf Hussain’s inflammatory speech.

0



0







Two MQM (London) leaders arrested again after being released was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 20, 2016 and was last updated on December 20, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173248-Two-MQM-London-leaders-arrested-again-after-being-released/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Two MQM (London) leaders arrested again after being released" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173248-Two-MQM-London-leaders-arrested-again-after-being-released.