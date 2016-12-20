ISLAMABAD: The Vice Minister International Department of Communist Party of China, Zheng Xiaosong said that CPEC will benefit Pakistan, China and all the regional countries.

This he stated while delivering a lecture in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Zheng Xiaosong said the flagship CPEC project will help Pakistan to materialize dream to become "Asian Tiger" in the years to come.

He said as many as 100 countries and organizations have been cooperating to "one belt and one road' initiative, which is the symbol of China-Pakistan friendship.

He further said China and Pakistan are enjoying all-weather friendship and both the nations stand by each other.

The Chinese leader said that Pakistan and China have always supported the respective stance and viewpoint of each other on various issues at international forum.

