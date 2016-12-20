Karachi: IAMKARACHI (IAK) and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) joined hands to invite the intelligentsia of Karachi from all walks of life to attend the inaugural IAK Talks at the JS Auditorium, IBA, City Campus. This Thursday marked the debut of the IAK Talks, the latest in a line of IAK programs to be launched.

The IAK Talks is the first of its kind to be conducted by the IAK team and differs from other programs the core team runs throughout the year. The speakers used personal life stories in an effort to motivate and mobilize the intelligentsia, the crème de la crème of Karachi.

The event was kicked off by Anoushey Ashraf, renowned television presenter and host, who in turn introduced each of the five speakers. The overarching theme for the Talks was Ordinary to Extraordinary: The Labour Of Love, a subject that each speaker felt close to; a subject that the IAK Team and the speakers want people to take inspiration from.

The five speakers were from varied walks of life but all, in their own respects, at the top of their game, and pursuing a passion, a love.

Zeba Bakhtiar is a Pakistani film and television legend; she has proven that versatility, brilliance and passion is what it takes to achieve success not just in Pakistan but beyond.

Also on the speaking panel was Khaled Anam, an Actor, musician and a teacher, who has proven that no field is beyond reach, as long as you are strong, committed and passionate. His transition, a journey of the labour of love, from a performing arts pioneer to an educationist, is awe inspiring.

From the world of academics, Dr. Aneela Darbar who is Pakistan’s first US certified female Neurosurgeon has a story of breaking misplaced stereotypes about women and Pakistanis abroad.

Aneela has shown no deterrent is strong enough to “dissuade us from achieving our dreams, if we believe and persevere.

One of country’s most treasured musicians Shallum Xavier was also present. Fusion’s lead guitarist, composer music producer and emerging music icon, who proved that passion, dedication and hard work help you break barriers, not only in the professional world, but also your personal life. Last but not the least, they had Zenith Irfan, A twenty-year-old philanthropist, bike rider, writer and film-maker who embarked on an epic motorcycle journey amongst the terrains of Pakistan with nothing but her free hearted soul and a thousand pre-conceived notions to smash. Zenith has shown us that nothing is impossible. All it takes apparently is a bike and a lot of spirit!

The subject matter of the evening, Ordinary to Extraordinary: Labour of Love, was chosen to inculcate in the listeners the drive to pursue dreams and succeed. It was well received by the audience in attendance.

IBA continued its tradition of partnering with socially aware organizations to propagate a message driven by the pursuit of excellence led by the change makers of Pakistani society. This being the second time IBA has opened its premises for IAK, the launch proved to be a glittering success. The evening was brought to a close by Khaled Anam’s performance and Anoushey signing off for the guests to proceed to the dinner.

“It’s an exciting feeling, launching something like the IAK Talks to a public that is largely unaware of the social movements in this city. However, we believe it is the perfect platform for the change makers in this city to mobilize, to reclaim the city of yesteryears and to find a collective direction to move in, for the betterment of the city and its citizens”, said Ambareen Main Thompson, Executive Director, I AM KARACHI.

