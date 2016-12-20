KARACHI: Chief minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah said that AD Khwaja went on leave himself and he was not removed.

He said that now whoever would come as IG Police Sindh would be a grade-21 officer as removing or hiring any officer was the authority of the Sindh Government.

The chief minister was talking with media at a ceremony of Research Excellence Award here at NED University where he was the chief guest.

Regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors of universities in the province, he said it would soon be decided after consulting with the governor Sindh.

Murad Ali Shah also announced to activate the Sindh Higher Education Commission at the earliest.

He also appealed to the federal government to implement the PPP’s four-point demand otherwise the party would announce its next plan.

