KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari asked Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to keep what he said his fantisiies to himself and focus on four demands presented by him to the government.

The young PPP chairman was responding to allegations levelled by the minister earlier in the day. Meanwhile, Bilawal House spokesman said: “Two laws in one country are accepted in a Brahman rule only and Ch Nisar and the people behind him were trying to impose two separate laws for themselves and the PPP leadership,” .

He said that Ch Nisar is unsuccessfully trying to pose as if he is the only human on earth with angel background but even his own friends describe him as “Chori Nisar” for a reason.

The spokesman stressed that before wearing the fake feather of honesty, Ch Nisar should explain the difference of his and his grand-father’s assets. “Before commenting on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Ch Nisar should bring back his family and the billions amassed abroad,” Bilawal House spokesman added.

Interior Minister Ch Nisar on Tuesday spoke at length on the performance of PPP government and the level of corruption during that period.

Addressing a passing out parade ceremony of Rapid Response Force’s 1st batch in Islamabad, the Interior Minister said the PML-N government has improved law and order situation in the country.

Referring to Bilawal Bhutto's recent political campaign against the PML-N on Panama Papers, the minister said, someone has told him that to regain the lost ground, he has to do Imran Khan-style politics.

Without naming Bilawal or Benazir Bhutto, the minister said, he should first go to the court against his mother who has been mentioned in the Panama Papers.

PPP's campaign against corruption is just like, BJP talking about Muslims' rights, the minister noted.

Sharing details about the money laundering of Khanani and Kalia International (KKI), Ch Nisar said the company was involved in 'massive money laundering' and some PPP government officials were too hand in gloves with them.

0



0







Bilawal asks Nisar to focus on PPP demands was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 20, 2016 and was last updated on December 20, 2016. This news story is related to Latest/173232-Bilawal-asks-Nisar-to-focus-on-PPP-demands/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bilawal asks Nisar to focus on PPP demands" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/173232-Bilawal-asks-Nisar-to-focus-on-PPP-demands.