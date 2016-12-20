BERLIN: German police think that the man from Pakistan who was arrested as a suspect in the attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people on Monday was not the actual perpetrator, Die Welt newspaper reported, citing senior security sources.

"We have the wrong man," said a senior police chief. "And therefore a new situation. The true perpetrator is still armed, at large and can cause fresh damage," the paper quoted the source as saying.

Earlier, a German newspaper claimed that the 'attacker' had been identified as Naveed B, a Pakistani refugee who was staying at Flughfen Tempelhof, an old airport which had been converted into a refugee centre.

German radio station RBB-Inforadio claimed that Naveed had entered Germany a year ago as a refugee and had registered in Passau, Bavaria on Dec. 31, 2016. Bavarian Interior Minister confirmed that the attack had been conducted by a refugee.

"If it is confirmed that this attack was committed by someone who has been registered as an asylum seeker in the country, then it must lead to a fundamental reflection on the design of the whole refugee system," he said.

Meanwhile, German newspaper Die Welt also claimed the same with regard to Naveed B being the alleged driver of the lorry that ploughed through 12 people in Berlin. The paper also claimed that Naveed had been born on 1 January 1993. Meanwhile, German news agency DPA claimed that the driver of the truck could either be a Pakistani or an Afghan citizen.

So far, government authorities have so far not confirmed whether or not the driver is Pakistani.

