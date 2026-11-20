Bruno Mars shares news of father Peter Hernandez's death

Bruno Mars is grieving the loss of his father, Peter Hernandez, who has died at the age of 74.

The singer, 41, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, November 19, along with pictures of himself and his father over the years.

One photo was from the hospital, of Mars holding his father's hand.

“Last week I got to hug my father one last time,” he wrote.

Mars also credited his father for teaching him everything he knows about music and helping shape his career.

“He raised my four beautiful sisters, my brother, and me. In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world, and I will miss him every day until we meet again,” the singer added.

He ended the tribute by writing, “I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me,” referring to his mother, Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, who died from a brain aneurysm in 2013.

Music played a major role in Hernandez's life. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he grew up around musicians and later performed with his own band, the Love Notes, in Hawaii.

He also introduced his children to music at an early age, often bringing them along to his shows. Sometime later, Mars began performing as a child.

Mars appeared as a young Elvis Presley impersonator in the 1992 film Honeymoon in Vegas when he was just six years old.

Hernandez was equally proud of his children. “I’m the proudest man in the world of Bruno Mars and his brother and sisters,” he told Midweek in 2014. He also expressed gratitude for all the people who have “helped [Bruno] get to where he is now.”

“Bruno is the product of a lot of love from all his family,” Hernandez further told the outlet. “No woman could ever love Bruno as much as his late mother did, and no man could ever love Bruno as much as I love him.”